Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

