It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Fr…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecaste…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The Madison area shou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should…