Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

