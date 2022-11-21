 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

