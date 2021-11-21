 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

