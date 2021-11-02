The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI
