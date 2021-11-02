 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics