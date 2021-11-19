 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say the costs for your Thanksgiving dinner rose by historic levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics