It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 16 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Up to an inch of wet, slushy snow is expected to accumulate between 5 and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which expects medium travel impacts.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Q: How is the 2022 hurricane season going?
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today'…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …