 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say to pack your patience if flying this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics