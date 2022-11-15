Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
Q: How is the 2022 hurricane season going?
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for tempe…
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It wi…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 d…