Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

