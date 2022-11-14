It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI
