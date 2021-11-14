Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI
