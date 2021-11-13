 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

