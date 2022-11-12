Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
