Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
Southerly winds between 20-30 miles per hour are expected to peak between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday alongside a cold front. Some gusts may reach up to 50-55 miles per hour.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.