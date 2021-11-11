Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI
