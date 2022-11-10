Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Southerly winds between 20-30 miles per hour are expected to peak between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday alongside a cold front. Some gusts may reach up to 50-55 miles per hour.
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 …