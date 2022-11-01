Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.