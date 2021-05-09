 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

