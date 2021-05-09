Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no significant warm-up in sight, according to forecasters.
While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing for southern Wisconsin, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.
Severe weather is not expected, but much-needed locally heavy rain is possible as showers and storms finally reach southern Wisconsin later on Monday, according to forecasters.
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of su…
Southern Wisconsin will see a sunny Wednesday and more rain overnight, with highs staying below normal for the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degree…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
For the drive home in Madison: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in th…