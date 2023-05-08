Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Madison, WI
