Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

