Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

