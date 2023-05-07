The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain Friday through Sunday, but there will be peaks and gaps in the shower and thunderstorm activity. We're here to help y…
Q: What is happening with ocean temperatures?
Staying dry for today, but it's not going to last. A warm front and low pressure system are headed our way and with them another chance for sh…
Not as wet as Monday, but showers will still be around today along with chilly temperatures and strong winds. See when the rain chance will co…
Not a pleasant start to the month of May. Below normal temps, scattered rain and snow showers, and very strong wind gusts as high as 50 mph. F…