Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.