Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A tornado watch was issued for Dane County Wednesday afternoon. The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
This week will start out with more dreary weather and feature plenty of chances for more rain. Check out the forecast.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
The first operational computer generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Models are suggesting …
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.