Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

