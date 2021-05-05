Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Madison, WI
