Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Madison, WI
