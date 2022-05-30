Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Madison, WI
