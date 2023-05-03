Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be nice, but with another cold front arriving Saturday morning, temperatures will be going down and rain is coming back. And even …
Q: What is happening with ocean temperatures?
Not as wet as Monday, but showers will still be around today along with chilly temperatures and strong winds. See when the rain chance will co…
Temperatures on the rise today and staying dry. A chance of rain returns for Friday though with more expected on Saturday with our next cold f…
Not a pleasant start to the month of May. Below normal temps, scattered rain and snow showers, and very strong wind gusts as high as 50 mph. F…