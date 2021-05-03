Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The next significant chances for rain for the Madison area start late in the weekend, according to forecasters.
The Madison area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. E…
The possible storms would come as temperatures cool from summer-like warmth back to mid-spring seasonable for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees …
After highs in the low 60s on Friday for southern Wisconsin, highs will soar to the 80s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday, with some much-needed showers and thunderstorms to close the weekend, according to forecasters.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 6…
The second 80-degree day of 2021 over the weekend could be followed by much-needed showers and thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low around 50F.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tom…