Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Madison, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

