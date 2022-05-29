Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 29, 2022 in Madison, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

