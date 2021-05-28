 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

