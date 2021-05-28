Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Madison, WI
The main severe weather risks are winds gusting to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy rain, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see some strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusty winds and small hail the main risks, according to forecasters.
More than an inch of much-needed rain may fall Thursday into Friday, according to forecasters.
Welcome rain on the way for southern Wisconsin, with chilly temperatures that could include frost early Saturday
More than an inch of rain could fall by Friday evening across southern Wisconsin, accompanied by chilly highs barely cracking 50, according to forecasters.
Another cold day Friday, frost possible overnight, cool but nice holiday weekend ahead for southern Wisconsin
Highs Friday again will be around the normal lows for southern Wisconsin, and areas north and west of Madison are likely to see frost overnight, according to forecasters.