Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI
