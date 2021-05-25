Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The main severe weather risks are winds gusting to 60 mph, hail up to an inch in diameter, lightning and heavy rain, according to forecasters.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will se…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
Chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin
An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could hit north and northwest of Madison Friday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
For the drive home in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable…
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Peri…