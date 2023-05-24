Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Madison, WI
Not once over the last 83 years has a daily record low temperature been 32 degrees or lower between June 11 and Sept. 11.
