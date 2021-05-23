Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.