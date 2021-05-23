The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Th…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin
An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could hit north and northwest of Madison Friday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Peri…
Highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday will make it feel like the middle of summer for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE…