Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.