Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.