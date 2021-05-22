The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Th…
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Chance for thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday as heat moves in this weekend for southern Wisconsin
An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could hit north and northwest of Madison Friday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Peri…
This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in M…
Highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday will make it feel like the middle of summer for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 56F. Winds ESE…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees…