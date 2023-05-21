The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not once over the last 83 years has a daily record low temperature been 32 degrees or lower between June 11 and Sept. 11.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We …