Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

