Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not once over the last 83 years has a daily record low temperature been 32 degrees or lower between June 11 and Sept. 11.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We wi…