Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
The National Weather Service says 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.
In just four days, Madison has broken eight different temperature records. It's the city's earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Windy this afternoon, but comfortable temperatures across the state. Rain will return Tuesday, but some have a better chance than others. See when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Q: How does the recent humidity stack up against prior Mays?
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Six temperature records fell over the past three days during Madison’s earliest ever three-day stretch of 90-degree days.