Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI
Only four eight-day streaks of early May mornings with a low temperature at or below 39 degrees have occurred in Madison history, including this month.
