Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
