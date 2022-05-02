Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI
