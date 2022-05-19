Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

