Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

