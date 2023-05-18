Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not once over the last 83 years has a daily record low temperature been 32 degrees or lower between June 11 and Sept. 11.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…