Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.