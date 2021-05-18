 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cows burps are being used to offset carbon emissions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics