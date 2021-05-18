Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.