Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Madison, WI
